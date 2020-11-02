Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 24 Hours

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded flat against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for approximately $215.87 or 0.01619792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $43.17 million and $16.75 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00081621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00213917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.01206300 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000574 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.