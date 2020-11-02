Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €71.00 Price Target for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.50 ($90.00).

EPA:AIR opened at €62.59 ($73.64) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €65.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.28. Airbus SE has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

