Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.02, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.