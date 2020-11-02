KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Increased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

KKR stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.48 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $37.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

