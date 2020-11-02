Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 549,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 482,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 81,658 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $46.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

