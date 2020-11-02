Kusama Market Capitalization Hits $259.58 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $259.58 million and approximately $27.70 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama token can now be bought for approximately $30.65 or 0.00228968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00081874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00213682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.01213614 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

