Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 259,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 61,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 995,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,674,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.