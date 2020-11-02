Lafayette Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $133.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

