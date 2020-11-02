Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $725.59 million, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

