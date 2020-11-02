Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $162.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Benchmark from $130.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.81.

NYSE:LEA opened at $120.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lear has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.14.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Lear by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Lear by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 208,729 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

