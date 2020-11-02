Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.38 billion.Leidos also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.85 EPS.

Leidos stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Leidos has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leidos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.46.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.