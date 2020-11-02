Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Analysts at Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Lennar stock opened at $70.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lennar will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,964 shares of company stock worth $15,898,918. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

