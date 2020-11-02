Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Leroy Seafood Group ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

GRGSF opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. Leroy Seafood Group ASA has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of farmed salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

