Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 35 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 40.31 ($0.53).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 28.03 ($0.37) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 577,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 578,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,488.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.