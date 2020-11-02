Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 40.31 ($0.53).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 28.03 ($0.37) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.06.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 577,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 578,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,488.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

