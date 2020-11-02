Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

LZAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lonza Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lonza Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $60.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.77. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

