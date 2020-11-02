Loop Capital Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $61.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.85.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE:EAT opened at $43.54 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $116,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,081 shares in the company, valued at $734,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock worth $3,765,469. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.