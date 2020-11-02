L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L'Oréal alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRLCY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of L’Oréal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.48. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.53.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.