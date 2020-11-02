Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPX stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.15. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.64 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

In other news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

