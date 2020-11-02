Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.58.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $319.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.46 and a 200-day moving average of $306.62.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

