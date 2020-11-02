Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $465-485, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $471.03 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Barclays cut their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.42.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $82.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $659,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,216.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $577,491.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,807,432.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,866,739. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.