LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.59.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

