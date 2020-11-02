Magellan Global Trust (MGG.AX) (ASX:MGG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Magellan Global Trust (MGG.AX) (ASX:MGG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Magellan Global Trust (MGG.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$1.75.

In related news, insider Paul Lewis purchased 595,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,125,145.00 ($803,675.00).

Magellan Global Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

