Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Malvern Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $94.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.85. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 5.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,222.1% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 746,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 618,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 145,057 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 343.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 302,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 234,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

