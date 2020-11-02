Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.25, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

NYSE:MPC opened at $29.50 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $68.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

