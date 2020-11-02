MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells $9,575,404.02 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Themelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00.

Shares of MKTX opened at $538.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.21. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $575.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 0.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $523.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after buying an additional 246,288 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 310,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,716,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 98.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after purchasing an additional 112,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

