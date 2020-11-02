MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells $9,575,404.02 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nicholas Themelis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 9th, Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00.
Shares of MKTX opened at $538.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.21. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $575.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 0.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $523.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.67.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after buying an additional 246,288 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 310,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,716,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 98.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after purchasing an additional 112,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
