Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $2,154,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 67.0% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $103.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.47.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

