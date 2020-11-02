Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $293,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

