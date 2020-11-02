Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $288.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

