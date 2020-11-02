Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Boosted by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,073,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $2,184,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH opened at $116.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $5,831,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,304.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

