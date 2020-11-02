McKesson (MCK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $147.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

