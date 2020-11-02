Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario’s (MDIBY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mediobanca

Mediobanca reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MDIBY opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

