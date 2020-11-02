Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issues Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 34.98%.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBIN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

