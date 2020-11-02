Mercury General (MCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Mercury General to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $818.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.71 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mercury General to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $40.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.34. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCY. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.