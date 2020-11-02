Meta (MTA) Market Cap Reaches $9.11 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, Meta has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Meta token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007468 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and $2.26 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,116,789 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

