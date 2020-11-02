Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,550,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,288,000 after purchasing an additional 75,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 947,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $95,386,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $105.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $116.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,856.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

