Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Lowered to $233.00 at HC Wainwright

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $238.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRTX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $217.14 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $225.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,436 shares of company stock worth $143,142,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 627.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 33,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,763,000 after buying an additional 37,034 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

