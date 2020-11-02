MKM Partners Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $330.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective boosted by MKM Partners from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook stock opened at $263.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

