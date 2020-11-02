MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MOBL. Roth Capital cut MobileIron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.05 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MobileIron in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MobileIron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.10.

Shares of MOBL opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. MobileIron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $834.83 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.31.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MobileIron will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MobileIron news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MobileIron by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MobileIron by 20.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of MobileIron by 25.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MobileIron by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of MobileIron by 75.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

