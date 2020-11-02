MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MongoDB by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after acquiring an additional 216,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MongoDB by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,410,000 after acquiring an additional 164,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.54.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $454,506.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 315,882 shares of company stock worth $75,789,673 over the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB stock opened at $228.47 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.