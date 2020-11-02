MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $56.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

