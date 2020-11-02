MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $56.47 on Friday. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 125.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

