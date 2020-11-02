MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $56.47 on Friday. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 125.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

