MoonSwap (MOON) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One MoonSwap token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00002825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $727,648.77 and approximately $789.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00400687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000311 BTC.

MoonSwap Token Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 2,106,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,932,526 tokens. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

