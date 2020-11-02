Morgan Stanley Trims The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $165.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BA. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Boeing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.32.

NYSE:BA opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

