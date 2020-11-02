MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €141.00 by Independent Research

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) received a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective from research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTX. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €143.54 ($168.87).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €146.55 ($172.41) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €151.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €146.71. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12-month high of €289.30 ($340.35).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

