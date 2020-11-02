National Bank Financial Cuts Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$1.75

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.80 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TKO. TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

TKO stock opened at C$1.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a market cap of $304.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$106.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total transaction of C$149,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,561,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,307,153.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total transaction of C$34,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,135.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $409,150.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

