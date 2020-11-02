National Bank Financial Raises Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$11.75

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTL. Raymond James set a C$11.25 target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.93.

Get Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) alerts:

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) stock opened at C$8.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $868.32 million and a PE ratio of 14.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 64.25%.

In other Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 30,600 shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,400. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.