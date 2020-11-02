National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Buy

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTIOF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

