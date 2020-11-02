NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 1,768 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NYSE DUK opened at $92.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

