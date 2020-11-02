NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 25 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 19,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,641 shares of company stock worth $170,223,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. CSFB reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.08.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $475.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.14 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

